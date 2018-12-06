Oklahoma ag board to vote on new poultry regulations

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Agriculture Board is set to vote next week on a set of emergency poultry regulations after the state suspended the issuing of new permits for poultry operations in October.

The Tulsa World reports that the guidelines call for new poultry houses with more than 30,000 birds to be at least a quarter mile from someone's home. It would also mandate a half mile distance from schools and city limits.

The state halted new permit approvals after residents complained about an increase in poultry house construction.

Residents feel the proposal doesn't address all of their concerns, such as the lack of protections for churches, graveyards, parks or historic sites.

Oklahoma Secretary and Commissioner of Agriculture Jim Reese says the board plans to lift the suspension of new permits if the emergency rules pass.