State college basketball composite schedule

TODAY'S GAMES
MEN
Missouri Baptist at Philander Smith, 4 p.m.
Champion Baptist at Central Baptist, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at John Brown, 8 p.m.
WOMEN
Lyon College at Philander Smith, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at John Brown, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
No games scheduled
SATURDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Crowley's Ridge at Lyon College, noon
Randall at Ark.-Fort Smith, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Harding at Henderson State, 3 p.m.
Ouachita Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at Central Baptist, 3 p.m.
Arkansas Tech at Ark.-Monticello, 4 p.m.
Williams Baptist at Union (Tenn.), 4 p.m.
John Brown at Southwest Christian, 4 p.m.
Central Arkansas at UALR, 5:30 p.m.
UAPB at UC-Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.
Harding at Henderson State, 1 p.m.
Ouachita Baptist at Southern Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at Central Baptist, 1 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Arkansas Tech at Ark.-Monticello, 2 p.m.
John Brown at Southwest Christian, 2 p.m.
Kansas State at UALR, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
WOMEN
Tulsa at Arkansas State, 2 p.m.
MONDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff, TBA
WOMEN
Central Baptist at Ecclesia College, 5 p.m.
Tougaloo (Miss.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY'S GAME
MEN
Miles College at UALR, 6:30 p.m.
