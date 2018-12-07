Robbery reported at Northwest Arkansas bank

The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating a bank robbery Friday morning.

A call came in at 9:51 a.m. reporting a robbery at Centennial Bank, 3010 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Cpl. Tiffney Lindley said.

An unknown amount of cash was stolen. Lindley said she could not disclose yet whether there was one or more suspects, but the robbery involved a handgun.

"The investigation is still very fresh and ongoing," she said.