Robbery reported at Northwest Arkansas bank

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff | Today at 10:53 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Fayetteville Police at the Centennial Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville investigating a bank robbery. - Photo by Andy Shupe

The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating a bank robbery Friday morning.

A call came in at 9:51 a.m. reporting a robbery at Centennial Bank, 3010 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Cpl. Tiffney Lindley said.

An unknown amount of cash was stolen. Lindley said she could not disclose yet whether there was one or more suspects, but the robbery involved a handgun.

"The investigation is still very fresh and ongoing," she said.

