Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Updated runoff results Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher fired after refusing to use trans student's pronouns

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:39 a.m. 4comments

WEST POINT, Va. — A Virginia high school teacher who refused to use a transgender student's new pronouns has been fired.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the West Point School Board voted unanimously to dismiss Peter Vlaming after a four-hour hearing Thursday.

The 47-year-old French teacher had told his superiors at West Point High School that his Christian faith prevented him from using male pronouns for a student who had informed the school of his transition during the summer.

Vlaming's attorney, Shawn Voyles, says his client offered to use the student's name and to avoid feminine pronouns, but Voyles says the school was unwilling to accept the compromise.

Vlaming is considering a legal appeal.

The school system said in a statement that Vlaming was fired for insubordination. They wouldn't comment further, citing potential litigation.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 7, 2018 at 9:44 a.m.

    The Frenchman is in the right,
    "l'ame n'a pas de sexe"; The Soul has no sex.
    YET, in manner of education, science, not belief is paramount.
    And that, is MOST apt.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 7, 2018 at 9:46 a.m.

    Not going to be teaching that boys are more emotional than girls any time soon, more subject to societal expectations, just use it as a control mechanism so if they dont wear pink they kill themselves.
    #FiveOutOfSix
  • Winfield
    December 7, 2018 at 10:13 a.m.

    The teachers/professors should just call them "it" number 1, 2, 3, 4, etc. I knew such bs was going to happen, and that's not the worse of it as yet. If you're born with a vagina, you're a female, if you're born with a penis, you're a male; plain and simple.
  • GeneralMac
    December 7, 2018 at 10:42 a.m.

    and liberals deny "slippery slope"?

    Perversion is out of control.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT