COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 9

Holiday Hoopla

PERRYVILLE — Heifer USA will continue its Holiday Hoopla event from 3-6 p.m. at Heifer Ranch, 55 Heifer Road. Activities include cookie decorating, kids crafts, a Heifer USA Santa, music from Some Guy Named Robb and Mr. Morphis, and Christmas pictures with show-barn animals. Roasted chestnuts and ranch-raised food will be available, as well as international gifts for purchase. A chance to win an overnight stay on the ranch is available with a $5 donation. For more information, call (501) 889-5124.

Dynamic Duo Christmas Concert

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Dynamic Duo will present a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway. Sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts and Education, the concert will feature holiday fun with vocals, guitar and keyboard selections by Lucy Jackson and Gary Gibbs of Mountain View. There is no admission charge.

Dec. 9-14

Festival of Trees

FAIRFIELD BAY — The annual Festival of Trees will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday in the Fairfield Bay Conference and Visitor Center. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras to capture holiday photos. The trees may stay on display into the new year. For more information, contact Erin Taylor at Taylor’d Marketing at (501) 813-7155 or erinptaylor@gmail.com.

Dec. 10

Angel Tree Deadline

CONWAY — The deadline is Monday to bring in gifts for The Salvation Army Project Angel Tree. Christmas trees with needs of children and seniors are available at CVS Pharmacy, The Patio Cafe, Colton’s Steak House & Grill, Walmart Eye Center on Dave Ward Drive , the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 365 Fitness and US Compounding Pharmacy. Unwrapped gifts should be taken to 950 Carson Cove.

Dec. 12

Celtic Angels Christmas

CONWAY— Produced in Ireland, Celtic Angels Christmas will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. This family show is a holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland and features Christmas music from across the centuries. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Main Stage EdUCAtion Series, which allows schoolchildren to experience live shows at Reynolds. Tickets, at $10 for UCA students and $30 to $40 for general admission, may be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information, visit www.uca.edu/reynolds or contact Amanda Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

QuickBooks Online Basics and Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Online Basics and Beyond from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is designed for business owners and their employees who want to learn or improve their skills on the cloud-based version of QuickBooks — Simple Start, Essentials or Online Plus. A computer with internet access and a take-home book will be provided for the session. The cost is $130, with registration required by Tuesday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Dec. 13

Maumelle AARP Christmas Potluck

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. at Maumelle Center on the Lake, 2 Club Manor Cove, behind Kroger and the new fire station. In lieu of a program, the chapter will have its annual Christmas potluck. Bring a favorite dish to share. All who are ages 50 and older are invited to attend the potluck. For more information, contact chapter president Carol Slaymaker at (501) 529-9833 or membership chairwoman Kathy Kafka at (501) 851-4771.

Dec. 14

NARFE Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will have its Christmas luncheon and meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Mack’s Fish House, 559 Wilburn Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Dec. 15

Rescheduled Christmas Bazaar

VILONIA — The Christmas Bazaar originally scheduled for Dec. 8 will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Veterans and Military History, 53 N. Mount Olive St. Linda Hicks, museum founder and director, said it’s the third year for the museum to offer free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and free carriage rides, which will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum tours, which are always free, will be available during the entire event.

Conway Regional Toy Run

CONWAY — Bikers and drivers of other types of vehicles are invited to bring a toy and gather for the 18th annual Conway Regional Toy Run at noon at Landers Toad Suck Harley Davidson, 1110 Collier Drive, off Museum Road. At 2 p.m., they will caravan to Conway Regional Medical Center to deliver the toys, which should be new and unwrapped for a child or youth ages 6 months to 16 years. Toys can also be dropped off at the Harley dealership or in the East Lobby of the hospital before Saturday. For more information, call (501) 472-1628, or go to www.facebook.com/conwayregionaltoyrun.

Ongoing

Deck the Halls Art Exhibit

CLINTON — The North Central Arkansas Artist League has an exhibit titled Deck the Halls at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65. The free exhibit, open through Jan. 15, features works by league members. Art is displayed upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. Paintings may be purchased at the Gift Shop, with proceeds benefiting Hospital Auxiliary projects. For more information on the exhibit, call Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615. For more information about the Artist League, call President Alecs Long at (309) 360-0275.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings at the altar of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Maumelle Country Club. The cost is $15, and the program will feature Christmas music. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Dec. 17.

