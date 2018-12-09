COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, will have its monthly meeting, with testing available, at 1:30 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

Dynamic Duo Christmas Concert

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Dynamic Duo will present a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway. Sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts and Education, the concert will feature holiday fun with vocals, guitar and keyboard selections by Lucy Jackson and Gary Gibbs of Mountain View. There is no admission charge.

Today – Friday

Festival of Trees

FAIRFIELD BAY — The annual Festival of Trees will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday in the Fairfield Bay Conference and Visitor Center. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras to capture holiday photos. The trees may stay on display into the new year. For more information, contact Erin Taylor at Taylor’d Marketing at (501) 813-7155 or erinptaylor@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Sons of the American Legion Meeting

CABOT — The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Wednesday

AARP Drive Smart Course

CABOT — An AARP Drive Smart Course will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. The instructors are Deborah Landers and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to bring a sweater or jacket because the room is usually cool. To register for the class, call Jean Davenport at (501) 843-5694.

Thursday

Macros Using Excel

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will offer Macros Using Excel from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Room 222 of the UACCB Main Campus Building. The class fee is $69, and Rhonda Byrd is the instructor. This course, for advanced Office users, covers automating everyday tasks in Excel and is a prerequisite for the Visual Basic for Applications class. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Friday

NARFE Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will have its Christmas luncheon and meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Mack’s Fish House, 559 Wilburn Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Saturday

Yule and Winter Solstice Presentation

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., continues its multicultural programs with Blessed Yule: A Yule and Winter Solstice Traditions Presentation at 11 a.m. in the library’s Public Meeting Room. Miriah Bruce will give a hands-on presentation, including food samples, crafts and games. There program is free, and people of all ages are welcome to participate. For more information, contact Kristy at (870) 793-8814 or kristy@indcolibm.com.

No Christmas, No Problem

POCAHONTAS — All are invited to Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., to learn why Christmas wasn’t celebrated during the town of Davidsonville’s time. Meet from 9-11 a.m or 2-4 p.m. on the Visitor Center Porch. Then join park staff in making a few simple holiday crafts from the time after Davidsonville. Hot chocolate, cookies and cider will be available. Admission is free. For more information, call (870) 892-4708.

Apple Basket Weaving Workshop

POWHATAN — An Apple Basket Weaving Workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courthouse at Powhatan Historic State Park. Participants will learn to weave an apple basket and are asked to bring a sack lunch. The workshop fee is $30, and all supplies will be provided. To reserve a space, call (870) 878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.

Holiday Nut Sale

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Conservation District still has varieties of nuts for sale for Christmas gifts or baking needs: Fancy Mammoth Pecan halves or pecan pieces in 1-pound bags, $9; 1-pound English Walnuts pieces and halves, $8; and specialty nuts, all in 1-pound bags, $9 — Chocolate Amaretto, Praline, Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Pecan Halves; Sugar-free Chocolate Pecans, $10; Chocolate Almonds, $7.50; and Double Dipped Chocolate Peanuts, $6. Also available are Pistachios, $8.50; Chocolate Macadamias, $8.50; Chocolate Cashews, $9; and a 5-pound bag of raw peanuts. Gift tins are also available. To purchase nuts, visit 490 E. College St., Room 242, in Batesville or call (870) 793-4164, ext. 3, for more information.

Single Parent Scholarship Application Deadline

BATESVILLE — The spring deadline is Jan. 15 to apply for a scholarship from the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Independence County. Single parents who are Arkansas residents, have earned a GED or high school diploma and are enrolled at an Arkansas college or university for spring 2019 are eligible to apply. Go to www.aspsf.org, select “Scholarships,” then “Independence County,” and complete an application. For more information, contact Alodia Hankins, program manager, at (870) 214-2460 or ahankins@aspsf.org.

Ice-Skating Rink

BATESVILLE — A 40-by-40-foot ice-skating rink under the Riverside Park Amphitheater will be open through Dec. 31. The open-skate schedule is 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturdays; and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The cost to skate is $5 per person. Party reservations will be available for Sunday evenings for $125 per hour with a 30-skater maximum. To make a reservation, call Batesville Parks and Recreation at (870) 698-2427 or visit www.batesvilleparks.com.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Feed the Veterans

CABOT — The Feed the Veterans food pantry, 214 Rainbow Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month. The pantry, which lets veterans shop for the items and amounts they need, serves military veterans and their spouses and children younger than 18. Retirees, guardsmen and reservists are welcome. The only requirement is proof of military service — a DD-214 or a Veterans Affairs Health Care card or military ID. For more information, check out the organization’s Facebook page, page@feedtheveterans.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eye glasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A community music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17 at First Community Bank. The evening will feature Christmas songs, including “White Christmas,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and other selections. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are invited to attend.

First Day Hike: 100 Acres of Wonder

POCAHONTAS — The First Day Hike: 100 Acres of Wonder will take place from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 1 at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. Participants will meet on the Visitor Center Porch, then discover the quiet beauty of northeast Arkansas in wintertime as they explore 100-plus acres of undeveloped woods and wetlands. After the hike, hot chocolate and hot cider will be served around the fireplace at the Visitor Center. Admission is free. For more information, call (870) 892-4708.

