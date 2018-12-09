Three deputies hurt in attack and pursuit

Three Pulaski County deputies were injured Saturday afternoon when a man stole a sheriff's office vehicle and led authorities on a chase just outside North Little Rock, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Lt. Matt Kornas said a man who lives near the Crystal Hill Road area called 911 more than 10 times around 3 p.m. Saturday, but dispatchers could not make out what he was saying.

Two deputies drove to the man's home to check on him and to ask him to stop calling 911 if he did not have an emergency. But moments after they left, he began calling again. When they returned to the Crystal Hill address, the man had gotten into his vehicle and deputies stopped him, Kornas said.

At that point, the man attacked the deputies, stole a sheriff's office SUV and sped off, driving erratically toward Camp Robinson, near the Military Drive and Donovan Briley Boulevard entrance, making multiple U-turns along the way, Kornas said.

When he got to the Camp Robinson entrance, the man rammed the stolen vehicle into another sheriff's office vehicle, which stopped the stolen SUV, Kornas said. The man refused to get out of the vehicle, and deputies broke the driver's-side window to get to the man to arrest him, he said.

No shots were fired during the incident, Kornas said.

Two of the deputies the man attacked suffered injuries serious enough to require hospitalization, Kornas said. He said the deputy whose vehicle the man rammed had a superficial head wound and did not require medical attention.

The suspect was not seriously injured but was taken to a hospital to be checked out. No information about charges the man may face was available Saturday night.

The two sheriff's office vehicles were severely damaged and were towed away. North Little Rock police assisted in the chase, Kornas said.

Metro on 12/09/2018