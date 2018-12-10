Missing Arkansas woman's body discovered day after she vanished in woods

A Jefferson County woman was found dead on Saturday by her husband and son after she vanished the previous day, authorities said.

Nancy Harris, 50, was traveling along Arkansas 54 with her husband and daughter on Friday when she began to behave erratically and "abruptly got out of the vehicle," a news release by the Jefferson County sheriff's office stated. According to deputies, Harris' family reportedly lost sight of the woman and were unable to find her after she walked into a wooded area.

When Harris' husband and son resumed the search on Saturday, they found her body amid trees south of Arkansas 54, east of Middle Warren Road, authorities said.

According to the statement, Deputy Coroner Jason Duren pronounced Harris dead shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause of her death was not immediately apparent and remains under investigation by the office's Criminal Investigation Division. Harris' body will be sent to the State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of her death, authorities said.

Metro on 12/10/2018