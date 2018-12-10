MNF capsule

Vikings at Seahawks

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Seahawks by 3

SERIES -- Seahawks lead series 10-5; Seahawks beat Vikings 10-9, Jan. 10, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(1) 148.8;RUSH;86.1 (30)

(26) 204.4;PASS;274.8 (7)

(19) 353.2;YARDS;360.9 (16)

(9) 26.6;POINTS;22.9 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 116.8;RUSH;99.2 (7)

(19) 250.7;PASS;228.6 (9)

(19) 367.4;YARDS;327.8 (6)

(9) 21.6;POINTS;22.5 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with 350 completions and ranks sixth with 3,490 yards passing. WR Adam Thielen leads the league with 98 catches, second in yards with 1,166 and is tied for fifth in TDs with 9. He's caught a TD in five of the team's past six road games. Seattle QB Russell Wilson has 29 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He has thrown at least two touchdowns in eight consecutive games.

