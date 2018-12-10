Topgolf in Little Rock? City’s next mayor is on board

Mayor-elect Frank Scott Jr. tweeted his support for bringing sports venue Topgolf to Little Rock.

Frank Scott Jr. may not be Little Rock’s mayor yet, but he’s already talking with residents about what businesses they’d like to see come to the city. And he's named at least one he'd like to see open in his first year in office: Topgolf.

Since Scott was elected mayor on Tuesday, he has been active on Twitter, retweeting congratulations about his successful campaign and engaging with constituents about their ideas for city development.

One idea floated on Scott’s feed was to bring Topgolf, the Texas-based indoor golfing venue with locations across the country, to Arkansas' capital city. The mayor-elect embraced the suggestion.

Our city has to increase its entertainment options with superb companies like @Topgolf! #ItsTime https://t.co/9RQHwE7JcW — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) December 9, 2018

State Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, was among the residents who tweeted their support of the proposal.

“We should tell them that this location has interstate frontage and is in walking distance of newly renovated hotels, restaurants, and a new 30 acre development with tenants to be announced soon," he wrote. "Also, Little Rock loves [Topgolf].”

Scott tweeted at the company, writing, “I love [Topgolf] and would love for them to strongly consider coming to [Little Rock] in 2019!”

Topgolf, which already has plans for a location in Northwest Arkansas, replied to Scott on Twitter.

“We would love to come to Little Rock, but nothing official to share yet," it wrote on its official feed.

Scott replied by asking the company to "please let us know" whatever the city can do to help attract the chain.

"We have great locations with high traffic counts, new and renovated hotels, and residents with a desire for more entertainment options," the mayor-elect wrote.

Jonathan Wardlaw, a resident of Little Rock, wrote that he would like to see Topgolf anchor a sports complex with fields for ball games at War Memorial park. “Think of the revenue soccer tournaments in the area could bring in,” he wrote in a post retweeted by Scott.

A local TV news anchor also tweeted support of the Topgolf idea. Scott responded: "You’ve been added to the market research team!"

Other businesses mentioned in tweets at Scott included Trader Joe’s and The Cheesecake Factory.