Police: 2 adults, teen charged with murder in killing of man found dead in Little Rock neighborhood

Three people have been arrested on capital murder charges in the killing of a man whose body was found facedown on the ground in a Little Rock neighborhood last month, and a fourth person faces a tampering charge in the same case.

Jail records show Dustin Brewer, 21, of Hot Springs and Joseph Knox, 17, of Benton were each arrested Monday afternoon at the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Station. The Little Rock Police Department said Addison Reese, 20, was also developed as a suspect and arrested. Brewer, Knox and Reese each face a charge of capital murder.

Tyler Jordan, meanwhile, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, police said.

An arrest report for Brewer says he was "involved in the planning and implementing of the homicide of Bobby Joe Young Jr." A separate report indicated a prosecutor approved for Knox to appear in court as an adult.

Young, 29, was found dead the morning of Nov. 18 after officers responded to a report of a body near a grove of trees in the 7400 block of Loretto Lane, which is northwest of University Avenue and Interstate 30. Police said at the time that it appeared Young had been shot within the previous 24 hours.

No information on the motive or how Brewer and Knox were identified as suspects has been released.