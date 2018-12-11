Arkansas records seaon's 4th flu-related death

A fourth death linked to the current flu season in Arkansas has been reported to the state Department of Health, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

The death was of a person aged 45-64, department spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

Of the other deaths during the current season, two were reported in October and were also of people age 45-64. The third death, reported last month, was of a person age 65 or older.

Based on clinics’ reports of patients with flu-like symptoms, the intensity of activity in the state was listed in a Health Department report as “minimal” during the week that ended Saturday, and the geographic spread was listed as “sporadic.”

During the previous season, a total of 227 people died of the flu, making it the state’s deadliest in decades.