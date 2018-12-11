Arkansas high school basketball coach arrested on child porn charge, records show

A high school basketball coach who was once named Mr. Basketball of Arkansas was arrested Monday on a child porn charge, according to online records.

Brandon Ballard, who is a teacher and coach at Buffalo Island Central High School in Monette, was booked into the Pike County jail shortly after 11:30 a.m., records show.

Ballard faces a charge of computer child pornography, according to a news release from the Buffalo Island School District.

The district said that Ballard has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The coach will not be permitted on campus or around students during this period, the release states.

“The Buffalo Island School District is taking this matter seriously and will investigate it to determine if any additional action is necessary,” the district said.

Pike County Sheriff Charlie Caldwell and prosecuting attorney Jana Bradford did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

Ballard was named Mr. Basketball, an honor given to the state’s best high school basketball player, while he was a senior at Buffalo Island Central High School. He later played for a season at Arkansas State University.