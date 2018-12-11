Police search for missing child, mother from central Arkansas

The Benton Police Department distributed these photos of missing child Cashius Manriquez and his mother Allison Hunt on Tuesday.

A Central Arkansas police department is asking for assistance in locating a child who has been missing for nine days and his mother, who has also disappeared, officials said.

The Benton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are on alert for missing 5-year-old Cashius Manriquez and his mother Allison Hunt, 32, both of Benton, spokeswoman Krista Petty said in a news release.

"We do consider that the child could be in danger," Petty said. "The mother was spotted more recently than the child."

Manriquez was last seen nine days ago at an unspecified school. Hunt was seen on Saturday by a family friend, who said she was not acting like herself, a release states.

Manriquez is described as a white male with brown eyes and black hair who has silver caps on his front teeth. The child stands 3 and a half feet tall and weighs 43 pounds, authorities said. His mother is described as a white female with brown eyes and shoulder-length blond or brown hair. She stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 94 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Manriquez or Hunt should contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS, or dial 911.