Suspect in Springdale homicide in California jail

SPRINGDALE -- An 18-year-old suspect in Thursday's homicide awaits extradition in a California jail.

Anjel Antonio Torres of Springdale was charged Friday in Washington County Circuit Court with first-degree murder and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise. He also faces charges of committing a terroristic act and three counts of aggravated assault because he is suspected of shooting at a car with multiple occupants, according to court documents.

Criminal charge Engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise is a class Y felony. It is attempted or committed when a felony offense was part of a continuing series of two or more criminal offenses with two or more other persons, when the charged is considered to be in a leadership position. Source: Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s office

Torres was arrested Sunday night in San Bernardino County, Calif., in connection with the death of Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez of Bethel Heights.

Springdale police found Nicolas-Rodriguez, 19, about 3 a.m. Thursday in a car that crashed in the driveway of 1659 Pioneer St., in the northeast part of town. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett said he did not have enough information about the case to confirm Torres was involved in gang activity.

Durrett said he expects an extradition hearing before a California judge within the next few days. If Torres waives extradition, representatives of the Washington County Sheriff's Department will travel to California within the next few weeks to retrieve Torres, he said. If Torres does not waive extradition, Durrett's office will file a warrant with the governor, which might delay his return for 30 to 60 days, Durrett said.

Jody Miller, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, said Torres was arrested Sunday on a fugitive warrant for homicide. He was listed among the inmates Monday afternoon at the Andelanto (Calif.) Detention Center. He is being held with no bond, and the sheriff's department's website did not list a court date.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office and the California Highway Patrol, according to a news release.

NW News on 12/11/2018