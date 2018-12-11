Three-vehicle wreck kills woman in Arkansas, police say

An Arkansas woman was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Lawrence County on Sunday, authorities said.

Caitlyn Walker, 33, of Imboden was killed after her 2014 Ford Edge struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was making a left turn onto U.S. 412 from U.S. 63 shortly after 7 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Authorities said a third vehicle, a 2014 Chrysler 200, also struck Walker’s vehicle.

The 38-year-old driver of the Chevrolet as well as a 68-year-old passenger in the Chrysler were also listed as being hurt.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 462 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.