Trout carry tags for prizes

Thousands of rainbow trout have been stocked around the state in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Family and Community Fishing Program locations.

Area lakes in the program include Lake Springdale, Lake Bentonville, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Van Buren Municipal Pond, Wells Lake and Carol Ann Cross pond, both in Fort Smith.

Three hundred of the fish will be fitted with fluorescent pink tags that can be redeemed for a prize in addition to the good meals they provide.

"We'll be tagging the fish with pink tags that have "Community Fishing" printed on one side and "1-866-540-FISH" on the other, said Clint Coleman, community fishing program assistant coordinator for the Game and Fish. "Anyone who catches one of these fish can return the tag for one of many randomly selected gifts we have available."

Coleman said the gifts range from tackle boxes and tackle to much larger items. The prizes are limited to one per angler.

"They'll win that prize, and they'll be entered into the grand prize drawing at the end of the winter stocking season for much larger items," Coleman said.

"The big prize for the year will be an overnight stay and fishing trip at Rick Evans Grandview Prairie Conservation Education Center. They have fishing lakes with monster bass in them as well as trap and skeet shooting and other fun outdoors activities. It's a great family getaway."

All tags must be mailed to Game and Fish and postmarked by Feb. 28 to be eligible for the drawing. For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing or call the stocking hotline at 866-540-3474.

