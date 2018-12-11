Wise hunter reveals tree-stand strategy

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF A proper throwing stone is essential for precise tree stand placement at Camp See No Deer.

We're half way through another bow season, and it's high time for a report from Camp See No Deer.

Ten weeks of hunting and still no venison graces the 'fridge. We fear not, because archery deer season runs until the end of February. Getting a deer is almost a gimme. That's because I have my tree stand in the right place. I just know it.

Years ago, during my first season at Camp See No Deer, I learned that tree stand placement is an exact science. Asking nice got me permission to hunt at this lovely wooded tract where the deer and armadillos play. Now, where to hunt?

The landowner had given earlier permission to three other bowhunters who welcomed me into the fold. It's bowhunting only. No guns allowed at Camp See No Deer by decree of the landowner.

Opening day neared, and I pondered where to set my tree stand. I sought the wisdom of our senior bowhunter, the high chief who'd been hunting these woods for many moons.

"Gosh, this forest is so big," I mused to my mentor. "How do I find the best place to put my tree stand?"

A smile creased his bearded face and an arm went around my shoulders.

"Young one," he said, "before I tell you, I must swear you to secrecy on this stack of hunting regulations guidebooks."

I swore as directed. Then the wise man hunkered down, picked up a rock and handed it me.

"Ah," I sighed with wide eyes. "A secret stone. So this will show me where to place my stand?"

"Right," the high chief said. "Now, shut your eyes." I squinted them closed at his command.

"OK, turn yourself around in circles, until you're kind of dizzy."

Around and 'round I whirled right there in the woods like a klutzy square dancer.

"Now wrap your hand firmly around the stone," my adviser coached. I did as he said.

"Should I say some magic words, maybe blow on the stone?" I wondered.

"Nah. Just take the rock and heave it as far as you can. Wherever it lands, that's the best place to put your stand. Works as well as anything."

Seasons came and went and I enjoyed carrying the hallowed recurve bow at Camp See No Deer. The wooden bow is revered all right, for it came from that sacred Mecca of hunting gear -- the pawn shop.

One season I thought I'd try some archery deer hunting on public land. I headed out to Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to scope out a good spot.

After throwing my rock, I strapped a tree stand to a sturdy oak where the stone came to rest.

Sure enough on the first hunt a fat doe crunched through the leaves, behind me and out of range. A week later, a buck followed the same out-of-range path.

That inspired a new hunting plan. Next time I'll throw a stick.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

