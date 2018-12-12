Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism head to resign, take Walmart communications job

FILE - The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen Kane Webb, executive director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, speaks about the upward trend of in-state tourism at Oaklawn Rotary in 2016.

Kane Webb, the director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism for the past three years, will resign his office at the end of the year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press release Wednesday.

According to the release, Webb is taking a job as the director of executive communications at Walmart. Webb’s salary as Parks and Tourism director is $137,094 annually.

"Kane has been a wonderful staffer, director, adviser, and friend over the course of the past four years,” Hutchinson said in a statement included in the news release. "As director of Parks and Tourism, he led the agency to new heights and successfully managed the 2017 War Memorial Stadium merger into Parks and Tourism.”

Hutchinson announced that the department’s chief fiscal officer, Cynthia Dunlap, will serve as interim director after Webb leaves.

As part of an effort to restructure state government, Hutchinson announced plans earlier this year to merge the state Department of Parks and Tourism with the Department of Heritage to form a new agency, the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

The current director of the Department of Heritage, Stacy Hurst, also announced Wednesday that she had hired Jim F. Andrews of El Dorado to serve as deputy director and counsel for the agency.