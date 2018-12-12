Downtown Little Rock library partners with coffee shop to open cafe on first floor

Patrons of downtown Little Rock’s library will soon be able to enjoy hot beverages and other treats along with their books.

The main branch of the Central Arkansas Library System, located at 100 Rock Street, is teaming up with Nexus Coffee and Creative to open the “Nexus Nook.”

Opening Saturday, the cafe will be located on the first floor and offer a menu of coffee, espresso drinks, teas and some bakery items. The menu will soon be available at cals.org, a news release states.

The location will have a seating area with electrical outlets for charging mobile devices and displays of featured library materials selected by both Nexus and CALS staff. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the library.

The cafe’s hours will be Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

In the release, CALS said that library cafes are a growing trend.

“CALS wants to provide a ‘third place’ for our patrons that encourages them to build social connections with friends and the community,” the system said.