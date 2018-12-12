Relief pitcher takes a swing at Babe Ruth

Scott Kelly, a retired American astronaut who spent 520 days aboard the International Space Station, said he is ready to talk to NBA star Stephen Curry concerning his beliefs on the U.S. moon landings.

Free-agent pitcher Adam Ottavino had a few thoughts on how Babe Ruth would fare if he were playing today: not very well.

Ottavino said that Ruth, considered one of the game's all-time greatest players, likely would struggle facing the power pitchers of today.

"I had an argument with a coach in Triple-A about Babe Ruth's effectiveness in today's game," Ottavino said on MLB's Statcast podcast. "I said, 'Babe Ruth, with that swing, swinging that bat, I got him hitting .140 with eight homers.'

"He was like, 'Are you nuts? Babe Ruth would hit .370 with 60 homers,' and I'm like, 'I would strike Babe Ruth out every time.'

"I'm not trying to disrespect him, you know, rest in peace, you know, shout out to Babe Ruth. But, it was a different game, I mean the guy ate hot dogs and drank beer and did whatever he did. It was just a different game."

Ottavino, 33, has spent the past seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies. He struck out 112 batters in 77⅔ innings and had a 2.43 ERA in 75 appearances last year.

Moonraker

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won't soon live down the comments he made on a recent podcast indicating he believes that the first moon landing was fake.

Curry made those comments recently and received a ton of flack for his stance against both science and common sense.

Retired American astronaut and hero Scott Kelly trolled Curry over his recent remarks.

"Steph, so much respect for you, but re the moon landing thing, let's talk," Kelly tweeted.

Kelly, 54, might know a thing or two about this entire space thing. After his last flight, Kelly had spent an American record 520 days in space. He commanded the International Space Station on three separate tours prior to announcing his retirement from NASA back in 2016.

Return to sender?

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake pleaded for the return of the game ball after Sunday's stunning victory over the New England Patriots.

Drake was elated after scoring the game-winning touchdown in a miraculous 34-33 victory against the Patriots on Sunday.

So much so, he chucked the game ball into the stands. Now, Drake is asking the lucky fan who caught it to return it.

But do not worry, that person will not leave empty-handed.

"We've got one last home game. If they don't have tickets already, I'll give them tickets to the game, whatever they need," Drake said.

"I'd love to have the ball back. I don't regret throwing it, but now that I'm level-headed, I'm sitting down thinking about it, having the ball back would definitely mean a lot to me, and the team as well.

"I threw the ball in the stands, and I would love to have it back. We can make a trade. I've got cleats, I've got gloves, I've got a jersey, I even got tickets. Please let me know."

Cal-Stanford revisited

"Dolphins upset Patriots 34-33 on last play of game with a TD play that featured two laterals," wrote Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com. "And they did it without the New England band on the field."

Sports quiz

What was the score of the 1982 Stanford-Cal football game in which members of the Stanford band came onto the field midway through the kickoff return?

Sports answer

Cal 25, Stanford 20

Adam Ottavino

Photo by AP file photo

Babe Ruth warms up with three bats before stepping to the plate at New York's Yankee Stadium, in an August 21, 1942 photo.

Sports on 12/12/2018