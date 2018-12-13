Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Collectors Show and Sale," through Jan. 6. "Independent Vision: Modern and Contemporary Art from the Martin Muller Collection," through Dec. 30. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New holiday works by Shelley Gentry, Louise Harris, Terri Haugen, Chris Hynes, Greg Lahti. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Great Escapes Art Event," with refreshments, silent auction, sale of pieces by zoo animals, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today. Annual Holiday Show, through Jan. 5. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "The Passage of Time," Daniel Coston, through Dec. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. Works by the Mid-South Watercolorist Association, through Jan. 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Santa at the Center, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Clinton School Speaker Series: "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics," 6 p.m. Sunday. "The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "PURSEsonal Connections: Drawings by Betsy Davis," through Jan. 27. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

THE GALLERIES AT LIBRARY SQUARE 401 President Clinton Ave. Arkansas League of Artists Show, through Feb. 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 320-5790.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1. Holiday Art Show, through Jan. 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-6p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St. North Little Rock. Holiday Show, through Jan. 11. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.com or (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "The Messengers: A Survey of Work in Metalpoint," Marjorie Williams-Smith, through Jan. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 30. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "More or Less: Liz Smith & Katherine Strause" and "Face to Face: Contemporary Portraits," through Feb. 3. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Religious Art," through Dec. 31. Giclee drawing, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. Holiday Music at the Arsenal, 2-3 p.m. Sunday. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MATT MCLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St. Third Anniversary Group Exhibition, through Dec. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. Cocoa and Carols with snacks, book readings, crafts, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. mosaictemplarscenter.com or (501) 683-3593.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Tape and Tunnels, through March 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans," through March 2019; . Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

SECOND FRIDAY ART NIGHT 5-8 p.m. second Friday of the month, downtown art galleries and museums. Open house, new exhibits, entertainment. (501) 324-9351.

THE SHOWROOM 2313 Cantrell Road. Holiday Art Show, 15 artists participating, through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 372-7373.

WILDWOOD PARK FOR THE ARTS 20919 Denny Road. Doris Williamson Mapes exhibit, through Dec. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Music & Muses," Greg Lahti, through Saturday. "Winter Heart," Dec. 22-Jan. 12; opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 21. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Heirloom Treasures," Audrey Sosebee Dixon, through Jan. 25. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY MUSEUM 1502 N. El Paso Ave., Russellville. Tschacbasov prints, through Friday. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (479) 964-0826.

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. "Frida Kahlo's Garden," through Jan. 7. It's A Wonderful Life audio theater presentation, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; $5-$10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now," contemporary Indigenous art, through Jan. 7. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December, 2019. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE GALLERY 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. "It Just Turned Out That Way," Norman Soskel, through Dec. 21. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. eacc.eduor (870) 633-4480.

FENIX GALLERY 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville. "Holiday Art Show," a Buy-and-Take Art Exhibit, through Jan. 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; holiday hours through 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 23. (479) 422-5374.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL AIRPORT 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith. "Dep(art)ing Passengers," Charles K. Steiner, through Jan. 7. "Masterworks on Paper," Timothy J. Clark, through March 31. Hours: 4:30 a.m.-midnight, Monday-Sunday. Parking is free for the first 30 minutes. (479) 788-7025.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "David Hayes: The Ventana Series," through Jan. 27. The Touch Gallery, through Wednesday. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

HOT SPRINGS CONVENTION CENTER 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. "The Soul of Arkansas," Longhua Xu, through Feb. 2. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and during special events. (501) 321-2027.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Work by artists including Dolores Justus, Dan Thornhill, through Dec. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

LANDMARK BUILDING 201 Market St., Hot Springs. "Limited Editions," artists of the Arkansas Society of Printmakers, through Feb. 22. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; by appointment Saturdays, Sundays, and Dec. 21-Jan. 1. (501) 545-0534.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Dino-Lites, 5-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Dec. 21. DinoTrek, continuing. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

OZARK HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER U.S. 65, Clinton. "Deck the Halls," Faye Rodgers, Diana Foote, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Marion Thorpe, Charlotte Rierson, Jan Cobb, Julie Caswell, Joyce Hartmann, through Jan. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. (501) 745-6615.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. Grand reopening, 11 a.m. today. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

STAGE 18, 18 Center St., Fayetteville. "Decadent Chemistry: Heroines and Abstracts," 38 artists, through Feb. 2. Hours: first Thursday of the month and one hour before Stage 18 events. stage18live.com/calendar or (479) 310-0153.

WALTON ARTS CENTER 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "Of Legends and Lore," Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, through Jan 12. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and before performances. (479) 443-5600.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

MOSCOW BALLET'S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets: $31-$71 plus fees. nutcracker.com/little-rock or (800) 745-3000.

Around Arkansas

DENIM AND DIAMONDS 7-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 359 C.W. Road, Building A, Judsonia. Music and dancing. (501) 288-1842.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Admission: $10. Season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES 7 p.m. Monday, Riverdale 10 Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road. Die Hard. Tickets: $9. riverdale10.com or (501) 296-9955.

NOT-QUITE-HOLIDAY FILM FEST through Dec. 20, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Love Actually, 6:30 p.m. today. Die Hard, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Gremlins, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Tickets: $5. ronrobinsontheater.org or (501) 918-3033.

THE SANTA CLAUSE 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Q&A with actor Judge Reinhold, ugly sweater contest, raffle. Benefits Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas. Tickets: $12, children 2 and under free. (501) 320-5715.

Letters

Around Arkansas

NIGHTBIRD MYSTERY BOOK CLUB MONTHLY MEETING 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Nightbird Books, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (479) 443-2080.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITER'S NIGHT OUT 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday, Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. villagewritingschoo.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. "Home for the Holidays," family-friendly program of popular holiday music. Tickets: $16-$68. ArkansasSymphony.org/holidays or (501) 666-1761.

THE FRONTIER CIRCUS WITH THE FLOOR ALSO RISES 9:30 p.m. today, The White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St. Doors open 9 p.m. Admission: $7. (501) 375-8400.

THE NATURAL STATE BRASS BAND 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Associate Music Director Rico Belotti conducting. nsbb.org or (501) 758-2576.

RIVER CITY MEN'S CHORUS 3 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. "Holiday!" rivercitymenschorus.com or (501) 377-1080.

THIRD MONDAY JAZZ NIGHT 7:30 p.m. every third Monday of the month, The Lobby Bar, 320 W. Seventh St. (501) 374-2615.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS 7 p.m. Friday, Fenix Artist Collective Gallery, 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville. Roots Tour performs non-traditional bluegrass. Tickets: $10. fenixfayettevilleart.com or (479) 200-7181.

HOLIDAY HARP MUSIC 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Harpist Beth Stockdell performing. (503) 329-6881.

WALTON ARTS CENTER, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "A Very SONA Christmas," Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and guests, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $32-$55. Screening of The Snowman and live orchestral soundtrack by SONA, 2 p.m. Sunday, $9. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

WINTER SOLSTICE HARP CONCERT 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Mt. Sequoyah Martin Chapel, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Beth Stockdell, Harpist. (503) 329-6881.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

BRIDAL SHOW: EXTRA 7-8 p.m. today, Lobby of the Little Rock Marriott, 3 Statehouse Plaza. Bridal show sneak peek. VIB Tickets: $50. arkansasbridalcommunity.com or (501) 378-3807.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS FREETHINKERS DISCUSSION GROUP 1-5 p.m. third Saturday of each month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 351-4980.

ECUMENICAL BUDDHIST SOCIETY 1516 W. Third St. Introduction to Buddhism, 7-8:30 p.m. first Monday of the month through February. (501) 551-5135. EBS Kids, 3-4:30 p.m. third Sunday of the month. (501) 772-4732. Buddhism and the 12 Steps, 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays through December. (501) 681-2895.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Holidays in the Wild, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday; $14.95-$24.95, children $9.95-$19.95, children under 3 free. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

MEET AND GREET WITH SANTA PETE 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Skatium, 1311 S. Bowman Road. Price for skating including rentals: $13. (501) 227-4333.

OUTLETS OF LITTLE ROCK 11201 Bass Pro Parkway. Christmas Spirits Holiday Shop & Sip Event with deals, prizes, cocktails and snacks for ages 21 and up, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, $25. Salvation Army Angel Tree, through Saturday. Santa photos, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today-Saturday and Monday-Dec. 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24. (501) 455-9100.

THE SIERRA CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. third Tuesday of the month, The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St. (501) 301-8280.

SMILE SALVATION FOUNDATION'S DAY OF CARING 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Higginbotham Family Dental, 14810 Cantrell Road, Suite 150. Free tooth extractions for the first 100 patients. Will see everyone regardless of ability to pay, with or without insurance coverage. Up to four extractions per person. (870) 336-5621.

UGLY SWEATER CHRISTMAS SKATE 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Arkansas Skatium, 1311 S. Bowman Road. Free skate rentals with ugly sweater. Admission: $10-$13. (501) 227-4333.

UGLY SWEATER RACE 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway. Race, children's dash. Registration: $20-$35. littlerockmarathon.com/ugly-sweater-race or (501) 918-5359.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Village Creek State Park, 201 County Road 754, Wynne. ArkansasStateParks.com/VillageCreek or (870) 238-9406.

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jacksonport State Park, 205 Avenue St., Newport. Reservations required by 3 p.m. today. Admission: $7.50. ArkansasStateParks.com/jacksonport or (870) 523-2143.

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT WORKSHOP AND FOOD DRIVE 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Group Lodging Area Dining Hall, Crowley's Ridge State Park, 2092 Arkansas 168 N., Paragould. Admission: 2 non-perishable canned goods or $2.50. (870) 573-6751.

EAGLE WATCH CRUISES 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through December, Hobbs State Park, 20201 Arkansas 12, Rogers. Tickets: $10, children 6-12 $5, plus fees. arkansasstateparks.com or (479) 789-5000.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Holiday Lights, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission to gardens: $15, children 4-12 $5. (501) 262-9300.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Plantation Agriculture Museum, 4815 Arkansas 161, Scott. Crafts, refreshments. Admission is free; crafts $3 each or $15 per family for all. (501) 961-1409.

MOUNT NEBO STATE PARK 16728 Arkansas 155, Dardanelle. December history and nature programs. (479) 229-3655.

OUTDOOR WOMEN LEARNING SKILLS WORKSHOP 6-9 p.m. Friday, Lake Dardanelle State Park, 100 State Park Drive, Russellville. Registration: $20 per person per month. (479) 890-7477.

Theater

Central Arkansas

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 7 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets: $25-$30. (501) 353-1571.

A CHRISTMAS STORY -- THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. 7th St. Tickets: $25; senior citizens, military and students $20; $50 Dec. 30 -- benefit performance for The Ronald McDonald House. studiotheatrelr.com or (501) 374-2615.

ELF through Dec. 31, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

FINDING NEVERLAND 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets: $33-$80. ticketmaster.com or (501) 244-8800.

JACK FROST IN SANTA LAND through Sunday, Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, 501 E. Ninth St. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $12.50, members $10, age 2 and under free. arkansasartscenter.org/theatre or (501) 372-4000.

THE NUTCRACKER CIRCUS 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Maumelle Performing Arts Center, 100 Victory Lane, Maumelle. The Nutcracker performed with acrobatic performances, aerialists. Tickets: $20, children under 12 $15, VIP $40, plus fees. arcircus.com or (501) 725-4975.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS through Sunday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $16; students, senior citizens and military $12. (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Royal Theatre, 111 S. Main St., Benton. Tickets: $15; senior citizens, military, college students $12; children through high school $6. theroyalplayers.com or 501-315-5483.

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY through Dec. 30, Walton Arts Center, Nadine Baum Studios, 505 West Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $17-$54. theatre2.org or (479) 443-5600.

Auditions

Around Arkansas

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 7 p.m. Monday, Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Auditions based on readings from the script, singing and a dance combination; audition packet can be found online. arkansaspublictheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Brian Ramsey, Tragikly White, today. Richie Johnson, Mister Lucky, Friday. I-30 Ramblers, Rustenhaven, Saturday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Steve Davison Punch Line Stand-Up Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $8, Friday-Saturday $12. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

THE REV ROOM 300 President Clinton Ave. Smile Empty Soul, 8 p.m. today, $10-$13. North Mississippi Allstars, 9 p.m. Saturday, $22-$25. Caroling for the Less Fortunate, 8 p.m. Wednesday, $10. Karaoke & Dance with DJ Greg, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 823-0090.

STICKYZ 107 River Market Ave. The City Boyz, 9:30 p.m. Friday, $5. Christmas Karaoke for The Van, 8 p.m. Saturday, $10. (501) 372-7707.

STONE'S THROW BREWING 402 E. Ninth St. New Brew Friday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays. Randall Beer Infusion, 4 p.m. Saturdays. Better With Beer Free Movie Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 244-9154.

Weekend on 12/13/2018