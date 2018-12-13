Man pistol-whipped during home-invasion robbery at Little Rock apartment, police say

A knock at the door of a Little Rock apartment late Wednesday led to an armed home invasion, authorities said.

The crime occurred about 11:40 p.m. at a residence at a complex in the 800 block of south Rodney Parham Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told police the robbers knocked on his door and said “someone is breaking into your car,” at which time he opened the door.

Two assailants then pushed him inside the residence at gunpoint, pistol-whipped him in the head and forced him into a closet.

The victim said the intruders took two phones, three TVs and $40 in cash and went through his vehicle after breaking out the windows.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.