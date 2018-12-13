Hogs linebacker arrested on weapon and drugs charges; suspended indefinitely, UA says

Demetrius Walker is shown in this booking photo from the Washington County jail website.

A linebacker for the University of Arkansas football team has been suspended indefinitely from the team after police arrested him on weapon and drugs charges.

Police in Fayetteville arrested Demetrius Walker, 21, on Wednesday, Washington County jail records show. He remained in custody on Thursday with a court date scheduled for Friday.

An online jail roster listed the charges as delivery of marijuana, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of a schedule IV drug with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A message seeking additional information from Fayetteville police wasn't immediately returned on Thursday morning.

Kevin Trainor, a spokesman for UA athletics, said the team is aware of the arrest.

“The student-athlete has been suspended from our football program indefinitely, and we will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate fully with any related legal and campus processes," Trainor said in a statement. "Our continued expectation is that our student-athletes conduct themselves and represent the University of Arkansas in an appropriate manner at all times.”