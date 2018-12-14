Missouri men killed in two state crashes

Two out-of-state residents were killed in separate vehicle crashes in Arkansas during the past two days.

A Missouri man was killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision in Clay County, authorities said.

The crash happened at 5:55 a.m. in Corning, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Destan Rasitovik, 59, of Middletown, N.Y., was driving his 2015 Volvo north on U.S. 67 when he struck a Dodge 1995 being driven by Richard McGonigal, 62, of Doniphan, Mo., the report stated.

McGonigal was killed, and Rasitovik was injured, police said.

It was raining and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

A St. Louis man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Newton County, authorities said.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m in Compton, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Michael Wilson, 39, and his passenger, Leslie Randle, 29, of Bel Ridge, Mo, were traveling south on Arkansas 43 when their 1999 Dodge Ram left the roadway and struck a tree before running into a barbed-wire fence, the report states.

Wilson was killed, and Randle was injured, police said.

It was cloudy and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

