1 killed, 1 hurt on U.S. 70 in central Arkansas after vehicle hydroplanes on wet road

An Arkansas man died in a collision Thursday afternoon on U.S. 70 in Pulaski County after his vehicle hydroplaned, Arkansas State Police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., William Harper, 55, of Beebe was traveling east on the highway near Walkers Corner Road east of North Little Rock when his 1999 Ford hydroplaned and veered into a westbound 2006 Ford driven by Shawn Smith, according to a report.

Harper was taken to Baptist Medical Center in North Little Rock, where he died a short time later, police said.

Smith, 48, was also listed as being injured.

It was said to be raining at the time of the crash.

At least 465 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.