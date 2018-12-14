Blue Jays depart Vegas with Elvis

LAS VEGAS -- Toronto left Vegas on Thursday with Elvis.

Right-hander Elvis Luciano was selected by the Blue Jays from the Kansas City Royals with the ninth pick of the winter meeting draft of unprotected players.

An 18-year-old Dominican, Luciano signed with Arizona in October 2016 for an $85,000 bonus. He was traded with left-hander Gabe Speier to Kansas City last June for left fielder Jon Jay. Luciano was 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 starts and 1 relief appearance this year for a pair of rookie-level teams. He struck out 70 and walked 23 in 67 innings.

Luciano was among 14 players picked in the major-league phase of the Rule 5 draft. The cost of each player selected is $100,000, and a player must remain in the major leagues for all of next season or be offered back to his former team for $50,000.

Baltimore selected shortstop Richie Martin from Oakland with the first pick. Martin, 23, hit .300 with 6 home runs, 42 RBI and 25 stolen bases this year for Class AA Midland of the Texas League.

Also picked were right-hander Sam McWilliams (Kansas City from Tampa Bay), right-hander Jordan Romano (Chicago White Sox from Toronto, then traded to Texas), right-hander Riley Ferrell (Miami from Houston), right-hander Reed Garrett (Detroit from Texas), catcher Connor Joe (Cincinnati from Los Angeles Dodgers).

Right-hander Chris Ellis (Texas from St. Louis), left-hander Travis Bergen (San Francisco from Toronto), right-hander Kyle Dowdy (New York Mets from Cleveland), shortstop Drew Jackson (Philadelphia from Dodgers), right-hander Nick Green (Arizona from New York Yankees).

Right-hander Brandon Brennan (Seattle from Colorado) and center fielder Andrew Ferguson (San Francisco from Houston).

Several of the picks were then dealt to other teams. Ellis was sent to Kansas City for cash and Jackson was sent to Baltimore for international signing bonus allocation.

Free agent signings

NEW YORK — The 21 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) — Re-signed Steve Pearce, 1b-of, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; resigned Nathan Eovaldi, rhp, to a $68 million, four-year contract.

DETROIT (2) — Signed Matt Moore, lhp, Texas, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyson Ross, rhp, St. Louis, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Texas, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (2) — Signed Jeff Mathis, c, Arizona, to a $6.25 million, two-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $8 million, two-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (2) — Signed Brian McCann, c, Houston, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Josh Donaldson, 3b, Cleveland, to a $23 million, one-year contract,

LOS ANGELES (3) — Re-signed David Freese, 1b-3b, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $93 million, three-year contract; announced Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, accepted $17.9 million qualifying offer.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Signed Andrew McCutchen, of, New York Yankees, to a $50 million, three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Re-signed Jung Ho Kang, inf, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Lonnie Chisenhall, of, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Garrett Richards, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract.

WASHINGTON (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Atlanta, to a $10 million, two-year con-tract; signed Patrick Corbin, rhp, Arizona, to a $140 million, six-year contract.

