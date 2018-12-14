Sections
Man depositing Little Rock store's cash at bank near UAMS robbed at gunpoint

by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 11:45 a.m. 0comments

A 28-year-old employee of a Dollar Tree in Little Rock was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night as he tried to deposit the store's cash at a bank across the street from UAMS Medical Center, police said.

It happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. at the Regions Bank at 4224 W. Markham St.

The worker told investigators he was trying to drop off the store's night cash deposit when a man got out of a blue GMC Yukon parked in a nearby driveway, ran up to him and pointed a handgun, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The employee handed over the money bag to the robber, who returned to the Yukon. It then drove off.

Police searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

