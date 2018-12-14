Police chief hired for Walnut Ridge

The interim police chief of Walnut Ridge will be given the job on a permanent basis, according to the town's mayor.

Mayor Charles Snapp said Jordan Cooksey will have the word "interim" removed from his title and will be named police chief.

"I had never considered anyone else," Snapp said.

Cooksey will replace Chris Kirksey, who resigned earlier this year, two months after a federal lawsuit was filed saying he failed to take appropriate action after one of his officers "unlawfully arrested, assaulted and harassed" a motorist during a traffic stop in December 2016.

Snapp said he waited until after the election to name Cooksey as police chief.

"The police chief is appointed by the mayor, and it would be unfair to name someone before everything was sorted out," Snapp said.

Metro on 12/14/2018