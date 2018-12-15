Sections
Deputy loses job after crash, arrest

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:34 a.m. 0comments

A Crawford County sheriff's deputy was fired Monday after he crashed his personal vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said.

Chief Deputy James Damante said Deputy Garrett Henry was fired Monday after being arrested by Arkansas State Police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Damante said Henry crashed his vehicle while driving near Alma.

"The state police made us aware of the arrest, and he was suspended on Monday morning and terminated later that day," Damante said.

Damante said Henry was the only person injured in the crash.

Metro on 12/15/2018

Print Headline: Deputy loses job after crash, arrest

