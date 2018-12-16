Broyles Award hopefuls come together for dinner

Frank Broyles Award nominees enjoyed a dinner at the Capital Hotel on Dec. 3. The annual award is given to the top assistant coach in college football and was awarded to University of Alabama's Michael Locksley at a luncheon the following day.

Although Locksley was unable to make the dinner, other nominees were in attendance including Clemson's Jeff Scott, Mississippi State's Bob Shoop and Notre Dame's Chip Long. They enjoyed a reception on the mezzanine followed by a dinner and program in the ballroom.

Proceeds from the Broyles Award -- created to honor the late Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Frank Broyles and his legacy of selecting great assistant coaches -- benefit the Broyles Foundation. The foundation helps ease the burden of Alzheimer's caregivers by offering education, support and resources. Broyles' daughter, Betsy Arnold, serves as the foundation's executive director.

High Profile on 12/16/2018