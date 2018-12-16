Downtown Little Rock apartment fire displaces residents

Firefighters work to put out a fire Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 503 E. 7th St., in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Multiple people were displaced after a fire late Saturday night at a downtown Little Rock apartment complex, officials said.

Crews were called shortly before 10 p.m. to a two-story apartment complex at 503 E. 7th St., Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky of the Little Rock Fire Department said.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours as much of the downtown street was shut down, officials said.

“We don’t have any updates on what caused the fire as of right now,” Lear-Sadowsky said Sunday.

The structure had 13 apartments and eight to 10 people were displaced, Lear-Sadowsky said.

“The property owners have moved the tenants to some of their other units, so they aren’t at the Red Cross or anything like that,” Lear-Sadowsky said.

The roof of the building was completely burned out and the structure sustained severe water damage as well, Lear-Sadowsky said.

The area where the apartment complex is located is known for having historic buildings, but officials are unsure if the East 7th Street building is listed on the historic register.