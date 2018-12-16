Fashion show a benefit for McDonald charities

The mezzanine of the Capital Hotel was the setting for the Home for the Holidays fashion show on Nov. 27. Chairs for guests were placed around the mezzanine creating a runway for models wearing ensembles from Barbara/Jean.

The sold-out event was a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas and began with a reception in Watkin's Lounge, the mezzanine's sitting area. Guests were offered cranberry Champagne and passed hors d'oeuvres and also enjoyed the hotel's famous spiced pecans and cheese straws.

The evening ended with Mac, the Ronald McDonald House's director of smiles (and a labradoodle), walking the runway in his Christmas sweater escorted by Executive Director Janell Mason.

High Profile on 12/16/2018