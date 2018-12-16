Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Stephen Miller, senior adviser to Trump; Lanny Davis, adviser to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Collins; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Giuliani; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 12/16/2018