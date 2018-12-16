WALLY HALL: SEC schools stack up before signing day

Batesville Southside running back Brayden Duncan (3) is tackled by Warren defensive tackle and Arkansas commitment Marcus Miller (right) on Aug. 25, 2018 in North Little Rock. - Photo by Jimmy Jones

As Wednesday approaches, the first early signing day for college football, here's a little-known fact about the SEC: Every school has a commitment from the state of Georgia, a total of 48, making it the most recruited state in the SEC.

Here's a look at where the SEC schools stand in recruiting and their national rank:

No. 1 Alabama. On its usual throne. The Tide have 24 commitments but are in on six of the uncommitted five-star players, meaning someone might be dumped at the dance. Bama has two quarterback commitments -- it was reported here last week they had none. The rating website looked at did not list quarterbacks by QB but PRO (pass-run option).

No. 2. Georgia. Familiar territory for the Bulldogs, beating everyone but Alabama. Leads the nation in five-star recruits with four. The Bulldogs have 19 commitments, 17 of which are from SEC country. Went hard after defensive linemen with seven commitments.

No. 3 Texas A&M. The Aggies have 22 commitments, and 17 are from Texas, which is a good thing. Some three-star players from Texas might be four stars in other states. The Aggies have six receivers committed.

No. 4 LSU. Has 19 commitments, but three -- all from Louisiana -- are five stars. Louisiana puts out the most NFL players per capita in the country. Only one commitment from outside the SEC footprint so far. Emphasis on O-linemen.

No. 12 Auburn. Has only 16 commitments and just one five star. Of those commitments, seven are from Georgia and only four from Alabama, where the kids know the coach is on the hot seat. The emphasis has been on receivers. Malzahn can get another job, but probably not another $32 million buyout.

No. 16 Tennessee. The Vols have 20 commitments, and nine of those are from Georgia -- including their five-star pledge -- and only four from Tennessee. Heavy emphasis has been on finding defensive linemen.

No. 17 Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have 23 commitments, and 11 are homegrown. It was obvious the Dogs were looking to fill up the trenches, securing six offensive line commitments and five along the defensive line. Plus six defensive backs.

No. 18 Arkansas. The Razorbacks could swap spots with MSU before it is over. They have 25 commitments, and eight of those are four-star players, including two from Arkansas. Will sign four more. Chad Morris went hard after needs at defensive line (8), offensive line (5) and receivers (5). Another coach who recognized needs.

No. 19 Ole Miss. The Rebels have 27 commitments, 15 from the Magnolia State. Could slip a little in final national rankings. Biggest concerns were offensive line and defensive back.

No. 20 Florida. Look for the Gators to come on strong in the final recruiting period as they have only 18 commitments, 10 of those from in-state players (a good thing). They have 10 four-star commitments. Biggest concern was offensive line.

No. 23 South Carolina. With only 16 commitments, there's lots to do. Only five commitments are from in-state, and the heavy emphasis was on defensive line.

No. 33 Kentucky. The Wildcats have three four-star commitments, and two are from Kentucky. Seems to be some concern about offense as they recruited two quarterbacks and four receivers. Defensive line also was a concern with four.

No. 43 Missouri. The Tigers are way behind coming down the stretch with just 15 commitments, one a four star. Seven defensive backs have committed.

No. 51 Vanderbilt. The Commodores don't have anyone above a three star in their 19 commitments. The emphasis was on receiver and defensive backs.

