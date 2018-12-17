2 deaths reported on Arkansas roadways

One person died Sunday after a car drove off Arkansas 28 in Yell County and into the overflow of Nimrod Lake, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Department spokesman Dan Noble said a Yell County dive team recovered the victim's vehicle from the lake.

The victim's identity had not been released, and Noble said Sunday night that officials did not know the cause of the accident.

Officials with the Yell County sheriff's office, Plainview Fire Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene and searched for another person thought to be missing, but Noble said that person was found later at a residence.

Elsewhere, a Texarkana woman died after her vehicle ran off the roadway in a curve and hit a tree just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Realtor Road in Miller County, according to a report from the state police.

Kayla Michelle Morton, 24, was traveling east near the 1200 block of Realtor Road, an Interstate 30 frontage road in Texarkana, when her Toyota ran off the road, the report said.

Emergency responders extricated Morton from the vehicle and took her to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, where she was pronounced dead, the report said.

The weather was cloudy and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, troopers reported.

