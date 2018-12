Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was misquoted in an article that ran in Sunday’s edition regarding the total number of full-time state employees dropping last fiscal year.

Hutchinson’s quote should have read: “Earlier this year, I loosened the restrictions on the hiring freeze to give my agency directors more discretion over their staffing needs. However, we continued to closely monitor the number of positions in state government in order to maintain our goal of doing more with less.”