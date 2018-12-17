The Nation in Brief

Missing-mom casereward is offered

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -- Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

An anonymous donor provided the reward money to the Woodland Park Police Department, which is leading the search for 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Nov. 22.

Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, told investigators the couple met that day so he could pick up their 1-year-old daughter. They did not live together.

Police Chief Miles J. De Young said in a statement Sunday that a search of Frazee's 35-acre property was completed. The property was returned to Frazee.

Police have not called Frazee a person of interest.

Woodland Park is 50 miles south of Denver.

Collins: OK in '20for Trump primary

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Sunday that she welcomes potential Republican primary challengers to President Donald Trump while also declining to endorse the president's 2020 re-election bid.

Collins, who helped defeat Republican attempts to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act through Congress in 2017, argued that primaries help shape policy by allowing "a lot of viewpoints to surface." Several other Republican senators and elected officials have already endorsed Trump's 2020 aspirations, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"I see nothing wrong with challengers -- that is part of our democratic system," Collins said on CNN's State of the Union. "It's healthy for our democracy."

Collins' comments come amid speculation about a Republican primary bid against Trump. Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who was defeated easily by Trump in 2016, has encouraged speculation he will challenge the president in 2020, traveling to New Hampshire this fall. Collins supported Kasich in the 2016 election and said in August 2016 that she would not be voting for Trump in that election.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., has also been floated as a potential candidate to oppose Trump in a primary, although the senator said last month, "I don't think that will be me. I think there are better candidates out there."

Earlier this month, Trump brushed off the danger of a potential primary challenge, encouraging Kasich and Flake to get into the race. The last two presidents to serve only one term -- George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter -- both faced primary challengers.

Coast Guardsmankills wife, son, self

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Officials say a member of the Coast Guard killed his wife and their 7-year-old son and then critically wounded their 8-year-old daughter before killing himself.

Miami-Dade police and Coast Guard officials say 44-year-old Petty Officer 1st Class John Presnar fatally shot his 39-year-old wife Gretchen and shot their children early Sunday at their home south of Miami. He then shot himself. The children's names were not released.

Police say an argument between Presnar and his wife escalated and her mother ran from the home. When officers arrived, they found the bodies and the wounded girl inside.

The Coast Guard says Presnar had served since 2001 as an electronics technician.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said it "is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members."

