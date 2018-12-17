Arkansas man arrested after shooting into woman's vehicle with infant inside, police say

A Kensett man was arrested early Sunday morning after authorities said he shot at a woman's vehicle.

Officers with the Searcy Police Department said that around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday they were called to the emergency room at Unity Health-White County Medical Center for a possible gunshot victim.

Steve Hernandez, police spokesman, said when officers arrived they discovered that the bullet had been slowed by the car door and the back of the victim's seat and never made entry into the victim. He said the bullet "bumped her arm" through the seat fabric.

The victim told police that she was shot at while stopped on East Race Avenue. She said the bullet almost struck her 5-month-old child, who was sitting in the back seat. The woman was able to identify the shooter as 24-year-old Kyle Henderson, who she knew from high school.

Hernandez said the suspect was arrested several hours after the initial report.

Henderson is facing charges of theft by receiving, possession of firearms by a certain persons, terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting arrest. Police said more charges are to come in relation to the shooting.