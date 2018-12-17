Police: Little Rock man shot in face while sitting in car

A man sitting in a car was shot in the face by an unknown person in Little Rock on Sunday, police said.

An officer who was on patrol spotted a Chevrolet Impala leaving the Terra Vista Apartments, 4825 Terra Vista Circle, driving slowly without its headlights on shortly before 1:40 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Police made contact with the driver, 28-year-old Randall Hamilton, and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to the face, the report states.

Paramedics transported Hamilton to UAMS Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, police said. Lt. Michael Ford, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said he could not confirm the man's condition Monday afternoon.

According to Ford, the 28-year-old refused to cooperate with investigators.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, Ford said.