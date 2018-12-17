Local Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Deer 61, Western Grove 51

Caden Young hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points Saturday night as Deer won the Western Grove tournament championship with a victory over the host team.

Johnny Smith added 17 for the Antlers (14-5), who led 30-27 at halftime and 45-40 after three quarters. Hunter Baker and Zach Bolin each had 17 for Western Grove (14-4).

Bergman 70, Lincoln 52

Elijah Royce enjoyed another double-double performance Saturday night as Bergman defeated Lincoln and won the Green Forest Holiday Classic championship.

Royce had 21 points to lead four Panthers in double figures, then added 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Shelton Welsh added 18 for Bergman, which claimed a 25-11 lead after one quarter and enjoyed a 38-26 halftime cushion, followed by Mason Harris with 12 and Chance Carter with 10. Carter also had seven rebounds.

BOWLING

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores for week ending Dec. 15

MONDAY NIGHT ALLEY CATS Splits and Giggles: Lonnie Billington 213; Misfit 4: Brad Bradford 232-245 (667), Mattie Roles 179; Bowlwildered: Wes Price 226; Misfits: JP Robinson 219.

MONDAY NIGHT LADIES Realty Concepts: Bobbie Kennedy 180; One & Done: Keptola O'Neal 199; Bowling Angels: Donna Tito 185, Linda Papczynski 191.

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS- Pin Pals: Keptola O'Neal 183.

THURSDAY NITE USBC- Splits Happens: Justin Upton 231, Bridgette Fenton 204 (516); Whatever: Kevin Taylor 266, Mike Taylor 217, Matt Taylor 225; Bowl Diddlies: Red Self 204, Leon Street 208; Spare Parts: James Ramey 217-206, Danny Forkner 211; Drunken T-Rex: Cheyenne Bright 188-178 (518), John Bright 206-210 (601), Dena Bright 177; HOLOF: Stan Forrester 223-243-212 (678); Gen X Crew: Geno Fenton 231, Wes Price 213; 5 Guys Trying: Chris Walton 218-268-215 (701); Put Your Thumb In It: Eric Kienholz 201, Juan Garcia 205-251 (609); The Goonies: Blake Lannholm 203; Thunderstruck: Ole Kantaphone 210; It Is What It Is: Deanne Shepherd 190 (502), Tommy Granata 227-207 (617); Poor Joe: Celia Chronister 201, John Bartell 208; Good and Plenty: Billy Upton 209, JP Robinson 204, Eddie Sparks 210; 4 Gals and a Guy: Ron Trolinger 216; Eggstasea: Hunter Boelte 223; Here for the Beer: Keptola O ëNeal 179, Jason West 204; Becca ës Boys: Kameron Cunningham 209, Luc Fenton 202-213, Coy England 265 (634); We're Trying: Chrissy Burke 247-215 (653), Tommy Taylor 204-224, Dan Daily 201, Randy Foglesong 204-222-207 (633).

FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED- Split Personalities: Jimmy Keith 279; Splits and Giggles: Billy Upton 226; Bipolar Bowlers: Brandy Cousins 190-183 (523), Danny Forkner 203; Shenanigans: Sandie Mahoney 176, Deana Stark 189 (527), John Mahoney 209, Randy Foglesong 225-211 (631); Hammer Down: Barbara Burr 190; Dilly Dilly: Eddie Sparks 213-220 (629).

SATURDAY JUNIORS- That 1 Pin: Elijah Cousins 180; Strikers: Conner Dickson 134; Strikes Are Us: Braydon Halbert 145.

SATURDAY PREP/BANTAMS: Ghost Busters: Theron Cotten 108; No Boys But Teagan: Teagan Mathews 54.

