Man accused in Clarksville terror threats

A Clarksville man was arrested Wednesday after he made threats to have the Baxter County sheriff, a former sheriff and the district judge killed, authorities said.

Michael Thomas Curtis, 45, faces two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and a charge of threatening a judicial office. He is accused of threatening the lives of Sheriff John Montgomery, former Sheriff Benny Magness and a Baxter County district judge, the Baxter County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said the trouble started in late October after Curtis was served in Clarksville with a protection order by two members of his family. After that, Curtis sent multiple emails to the Baxter County sheriff's office, according to authorities. Deputies said Curtis referred to himself as King Michael Thomas Curtis, and made direct and specific threats to have the three officials killed.

"These emails also referred many times to President Donald Trump, with 'KING' MICHAEL giving orders and directives to the President to have the executions carried out," Montgomery wrote in the statement.

Curtis was arrested Wednesday in Clarksville and transported to the Baxter County jail.

The U.S. Secret Service was consulted and assisted with the investigation, the statement said.

Metro on 12/17/2018