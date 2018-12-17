Sections
Super Quiz: Bells

Today at 1:41 a.m. 0comments

  1. "Jingle bells, jingle bells ..."

  2. "I heard the bells on Christmas Day ..."

  3. "Silver bells, silver bells ..."

  4. "The bells, the bells, ringing everywhere ..."

  5. "Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock ..."

  6. "Caroling, caroling now we go ..."

  7. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ..."

  8. "I'll be home with bells on, I'll be home with bells on ..."

  9. "Hear the sledges with the bells ..."

ANSWERS

  1. "Jingle all the way."

  2. "Their old familiar carols play."

  3. "It's Christmas time in the city."

  4. "For the sound of Christmas is in the air."

  5. "Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring."

  6. "Christmas bells are ringing."

  7. "Soon the bells will start."

  8. "Trim the tree and wrap the presents."

  9. "Silver bells!"

ActiveStyle on 12/17/2018

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Bells

