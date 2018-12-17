Woman airlifted after shooting in Arkansas; suspect took his own life, police say

The Cleburne County sheriff's office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting where authorities said the main suspect appears to have taken his own life and the victim remains in critical condition.

Deputies said around 1:12 a.m. they were dispatched to a residence on Windwood Drive, outside Heber Springs, in reference to a woman who had been shot. The victim told police she had been shot by her boyfriend, 45-year-old Joey Bailey, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they found Bailey, who had been fatally shot, in a bedroom. The gunshot wound is believed to have been self-inflicted, a news release states.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to another medical facility by helicopter in critical condition.

Sheriff Chris Brown said a pistol was recovered at the scene, along with other items, and that an investigation is ongoing.

“Further updates will be released as needed,” Brown said.