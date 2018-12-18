Dollar Tree manager robbed at knifepoint while trying to deposit money, authorities say

A Dollar Tree manager told police he was robbed at knifepoint outside a bank in Little Rock while trying to deposit money on Friday.

The victim, a 38-year-old Little Rock man, told officers that just after 10:30 p.m. he was at Regions Bank, 10125 N. Rodney Parham Road, dropping off two bags containing about $2,100, authorities said. When the 38-year-old got out of his vehicle and approached the bank's drive-thru drop box a man approached him from behind, pulled a knife out of his pocket and demanded the money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The manager gave the suspect the bags and the thief fled on foot south on Rodney Parham Road, the report states.

Police searched the area, but the suspect hadn't been found as of Monday afternoon, the report states.

The victim described the suspect as a white male standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing roughly 160 pounds, and wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The robber also wore a red bandana across his face, the report states.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.