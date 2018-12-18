Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Balkans cold spell blamed in 2 deaths

Today at 3:30 a.m. | Updated December 18, 2018 at 3:30 a.m. 0comments

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Two men reportedly froze to death in Serbia as a cold spell throughout the Balkan region slowed down traffic, disrupted power supplies and closed down schools in some areas.

Serbian state TV reported that the body of a 48-year-old man was found in the snow Monday in a northern village after he apparently died overnight. The channel later reported that another man's body was found in the northwestern town of Sid, also a victim of cold weather. He was 61.

In central Serbia, several villages have been left without electricity. Authorities warned residents to pay attention in the streets and parks to branches breaking off trees because of heavy snow.

In Bosnia, schools closed down for two days Monday in the central municipalities of Konjic and Jablanica, while trucks and heavy vehicles have been banned from some snow-covered roads.

Romania's Education Ministry said it will close down schools in western and southwestern Romania today after heavy snowfall hit parts of the country, causing power failures and travel delays.

Already, some schools were closed Monday mainly in western Romania because of power failures, the ministry said.

A Section on 12/18/2018

Print Headline: Israeli firm delays craft's lunar launch Balkans cold spell blamed in 2 deaths

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT