PHOTO: Large structure fire shuts down road in Hot Springs

A fire on Albert Pike Road in Hot Springs has shut down the entire street. - Photo by Hot Springs Police Department

Firefighters in Hot Springs were battling a large fire Tuesday morning in a former shopping center on Albert Pike Road, authorities said.

Sgt. Joey Williams, a spokesman with the Hot Springs Police Department, said authorities got a call at 8:15 a.m. about a large fire in the area and they immediately shut down Albert Pike Road.

"The fire is still active and the road will be blocked for awhile," Williams said.

The state Department of Transportation issued a report shortly before 9 a.m., warning drivers of the fire in Garland County and stating that traffic was being diverted in the area.

Williams said the fire is located in a strip mall that is mostly abandoned.

"There are some shops in the area, but we have no reports of injuries at this time," the spokesman said.

A traffic map showed that the road had not been cleared by 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Check for updates on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette live traffic map.