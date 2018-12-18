Missing man found dead in Northwest Arkansas

An 18-year-old man was found dead Tuesday evening in a wooded area near Low Gap in Newton County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Bradlee Glen Kilgore's body was found near his home, Sheriff-elect Glenn Wheeler said. Kilgore, who had previously been reported missing, was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

No cause of death was given in the release.

"Our hearts go out to Glen's family," Wheeler said. "He was loved by all those who knew him and, by all accounts, was simply a good person."

The Newton County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police are investigating.