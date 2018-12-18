Panel denies Pine Bluff school's charter renewal

A divided Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday voted to deny the renewal of the charter for the Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy that serves about 270 students in grades kindergarten through eight.

The decision, based on the school’s lackluster academic performance over seven years, could result in the school’s closure at the end of this school year. The final decision is up to the state Board of Education, which can accept the panel’s decision or hold its own hearing on the matter before making a decision.

Also Tuesday, the charter panel tabled until a Jan. 15 hearing a request by the Covenant Keepers Charter school in southwest Little Rock to become part of the Friendship Aspire charter organization.

The panel approved:

• A three-year extension of the charter for Exalt Academy of Southwest Little Rock.

• A five-year renewal of the charter for SIA Tech in Little Rock.

• An amendment request by KIPP Delta Public Schools to close its Forrest City campus and offer those 97 middle school students the opportunity to attend classes at the KIPP Delta campuses in Helena-West Helena.