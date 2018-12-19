Arkansas woman to be featured on 'Wheel of Fortune'

A Bella Vista woman will be featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Shanna Daniels will be appearing during the show's "America's Game" week. She competed against two other contestants and won $55,760 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Antigua, according to a Sony Pictures Television news release.

After tuning in to the show her "whole life," the release said Shanna decided to be a contestant when she uploaded a video and applied through WheelofFortune.com.

Daniels is a bookkeeper at Creekside Middle School; is married with two children; enjoys hiking, fishing and interior decorating; and is a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The episode will be aired Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. on KFSM.